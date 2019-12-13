What's In Store: Enmarket, Pilot Flying J, Thorntons & TA Express

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Enmarket

Enmarket acquired the former Zip-In Foods near Fort McAllister State Park in Georgia. The store is the 125th Enmarket location overall and its second in Bryan County.

The store is located at 15163 Georgia Highway 144, at the highway's intersection with Fort McAllister Road, and will serve visitors of Fort McAllister State Park and its associated boat ramp, as well as the growing residential population in and around Richmond Hill. The remodeled location will retain the popular foodservice operation that local residents have enjoyed for years, according to the company.

FriendShip Stores

FriendShip Stores cut the ribbon on a ground-up FriendShip Kitchen store in Sandusky, Ohio. The 5,000-square-foot store marks the third new-concept store the company has built in the past 18 months. The company also remodeled three existing stores during that same timeframe. The new store is one of 26 FriendShip stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Cleveland to Toledo.

The new store features a proprietary FriendShip Kitchen restaurant and offers FriendShip Fuel. It also offers the FriendShip Rewards program.