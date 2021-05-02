What's In Store: Enmarket, Rutter's & Love's

Enmarket

Enmarket opened its latest new store Jan. 7 in Pooler, Ga. The new store at 1264 U.S. Highway 80 East is a travel center, serving both regular travelers and heavy truck traffic.

The new Pooler store is Enmarket's fourth in the west Chatham County municipality and the 128th store in the chain's network. The retailer's expansion in Chatham County began in 2020.

"Growth in the Pooler area called for an additional store, and it needed to be a travel center to serve the diverse demands in that area. You have the growing residential population in that area to serve, and that area of the county is also a pipeline into the Port of Savannah, calling for truck services," said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket.

The new store offers The Eatery, Enmarket's signature kitchen offering hot food for all three dayparts as well as freshly made grab-and-go food options, bean-to-cup coffee and Mooz frozen yogurt. Checkout options include self-service register and Skip Checkout technology.

Garret's Family Market

Garret's Family Market welcomed customers at its latest location on Cape Cod, Mass., on Jan. 23. The store in Falmouth is the retailer's third location. The banner debuted in January 2019.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's welcomed customers at three new travel stops in January. They are in Huntington, Ind., Channahon, Ill., and Valley City, N.D.

The Love's Travel Stop in Huntington measures more than 8,000 square feet. It offers 41 truck parking spaces, 42 car parking spaces, four diesel bays, four showers, laundry facilities, a Mobile to Go Zone, and CAT scale. The location also features a Taco John's and a Fresh Kitchen concept.

The Love's Travel Stop in Channahon measures more than 15,000 square feet. It offers 91 truck parking spaces, 59 car parking spaces, two TV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, eight showers, laundry facilities, a Mobile to Go Zone, Speedco, CAT scale, and a dog park. It also features a Godfather's Pizza, Arby's, Chester Chicken and a Fresh Kitchen concept.