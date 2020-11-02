What's In Store: FriendShip Stores, Loop Neighborhood & Pilot Co.

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

FriendShip Stores

FriendShip Stores opened its sixth FriendShip Kitchen. The new convenience store in Sandusky, Ohio, features FriendShip Fuel and the proprietary FriendShip Kitchen restaurant menu. It also offers FriendShip's loyalty program.

The retailer held an official grand opening celebration on Jan. 17. It is one of 26 FriendShip stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Toledo to Cleveland.

Loop Neighborhood

Loop Neighborhood opened its newest location in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 17. It is the third Loop store in the city and the retailer's 33rd location overall.

"It is truly amazing to experience how Loop has expanded since its conception in 2013," said Varish Goyal, CEO and president of Loop Neighborhood. "We have put so much time and effort in to giving its loyal patrons a unique experience. We are committed to making healthy food options handy and accessible to everyone."

The new location at 4050 Florin Road features frozen yogurt, free Wi-Fi, beer and wine, and a car wash. Each Loop store also features smoothies, organic fruits, and veggies and fresh sushi, while also offering favorite go-to snacks and treats.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores began serving customers at a new travel stop in Topeka, Kan., on Feb. 6. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 50 jobs and 75 truck and 46 car parking spaces to Shawnee County. It is the 26th Love's location in Kansas.

The 24-hour travel stop measures more than 8,400 square feet and features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway. Its amenities include three RV parking spaces, six diesel bays, five showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept and Mobile to Go Zone, and a CAT scale.