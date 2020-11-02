What's In Store: FriendShip Stores, Loop Neighborhood & Pilot Co.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
FriendShip Stores
FriendShip Stores opened its sixth FriendShip Kitchen. The new convenience store in Sandusky, Ohio, features FriendShip Fuel and the proprietary FriendShip Kitchen restaurant menu. It also offers FriendShip's loyalty program.
The retailer held an official grand opening celebration on Jan. 17. It is one of 26 FriendShip stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Toledo to Cleveland.
Loop Neighborhood
Loop Neighborhood opened its newest location in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 17. It is the third Loop store in the city and the retailer's 33rd location overall.
"It is truly amazing to experience how Loop has expanded since its conception in 2013," said Varish Goyal, CEO and president of Loop Neighborhood. "We have put so much time and effort in to giving its loyal patrons a unique experience. We are committed to making healthy food options handy and accessible to everyone."
The new location at 4050 Florin Road features frozen yogurt, free Wi-Fi, beer and wine, and a car wash. Each Loop store also features smoothies, organic fruits, and veggies and fresh sushi, while also offering favorite go-to snacks and treats.
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores began serving customers at a new travel stop in Topeka, Kan., on Feb. 6. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 50 jobs and 75 truck and 46 car parking spaces to Shawnee County. It is the 26th Love's location in Kansas.
The 24-hour travel stop measures more than 8,400 square feet and features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway. Its amenities include three RV parking spaces, six diesel bays, five showers, laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept and Mobile to Go Zone, and a CAT scale.
Pilot Co.
Pilot Co. cut the ribbon on a new Pilot Travel Center in Ellensburg, Wash., in late January. The new facility at 1307 North Dolarway Road is the company's ninth location in Washington, including travel centers and dealer locations.
This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including 10 gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps; fresh-made pizza and grab-and-go offerings; a Cinnabon; five showers; 48 truck parking spots; a drivers lounge and game room; and a public laundry.
QuickChek Corp.
A new QuickChek convenience store opened its doors on Jan. 21 in Eatontown, N.J. It is the retailer's second c-store in the borough. The 5,496-square-foot store on Route 35 features 12 fueling stations and replaces an old QuickChek which opened nearby in 1970.
TravelCenters of America
On Jan. 15, TravelCenters of America welcomed customers at a new TA Express in Kilgore, Texas, through a franchise agreement with Gateway of Kilgore Inc. The site, formerly Gateway Travel Plaza, is located off Interstate 20.
In preparation for the TA Express conversion, the Gateway Travel Plaza team added 50 truck parking spaces, seven showers and two diesel fueling lanes. Total amenities include six diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid on four lanes; 16 Exxon gasoline fueling lanes; 85 truck parking and 65 auto parking spaces; 10 private showers; a laundry room; and a travel store.
The TA Express also features a Denny's, Wendy's, Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin-Robbins and an on-site deli.
The company also welcomed opened a new TA Truck Service center on Jan. 20. The new truck maintenance facility is located in the Oasis Travel Center off I-10 in Robertsdale, Ala.
In addition to the maintenance facility, drivers now have access to TA Truck Service RoadSquad, which provides roadside emergency breakdown assistance. Services provided by TA's technicians include computerized diagnostics; brakes; wheel end repairs; electrical diagnostics and repair; tire services; preventive maintenance; suspension repair; inspections; and HVAC repair.