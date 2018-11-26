What's In Store: Holmes Oil, NOCO Express, Rutter's & TA Restaurant Group

Love's Travel Stops

Over the past two months Love's cut the ribbon on three new Love's Travel Stops and a remodeled Speedco location.

On Oct. 1, Love's re-opened a Speedco location in Pendleton, Ky., bringing 24 new jobs and tire care services to the area. The Speedco offers oil changes, a wide range of tire options and light mechanical services for professional drivers. Love's acquired the location on July 1. With this opening, Love's owns 53 Speedco locations.

The travel center operator began serving customers at a new Love's Travel Stop in Yemassee, S.C., on Oct. 11. Located at 409 Yemassee Hwy, the travel stop adds 70 new jobs to Beaufort and Hampton counties and 68 truck parking spaces. The facility features a Hardee's restaurant. For professional drivers, the travel stop offers laundry facilities, seven showers and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.

In early November, a new Love's Travel Stop threw open its doors in El Reno, Okla. The store, located at 3900 S. Radio Road, adds 50 new jobs to Canadian County and 95 truck parking spaces.

The travel stop offers many amenities, including a Carl's Jr. restaurant, nine diesel bays, three RV parking spaces, seven showers, laundry facilities, a Mobile to Go Zone and a CAT scale.

A week later, Love's opened a new travel stop in Sulphur Springs, Texas. The store, located at 1201 S. Hillcrest, adds 75 new jobs to Hopkins County and 92 truck parking spaces. The Love's Travel Stop features a Speedco location, a Carl's Jr. restaurant, eight diesel bays, five RV parking spaces, seven showers, laundry facilities, a Mobile to Go Zone, and a CAT scale.

All three travel stops measure more than 11,000 square feet and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also offer Fresh to Go options, gourmet coffee and snacks.

NOCO Express

NOCO Express expanded its partnership with Donut Kraze to three additional New York convenience stores. The NOCO Express locations are at 2133 South Park Ave. in Buffalo, 4590 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and 2861 South Park Ave. in Lackawanna.

"Since launching our partnership with Donut Kraze earlier this year, we have expanded to eight NOCO Express stores," said Jim DeFilippis, vice president and general manager, NOCO Express. "Donut Kraze donuts are made from scratch each morning and delivered fresh daily to our stores. Our customers are enjoying this great complement to our on-the-go offerings."