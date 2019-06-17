What's In Store: Loop Neighborhood Markets, Parker's, 7-Eleven & VERC Enterprises

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

GPM Investments LLC

Broyles Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of GPM Investments LLC, unveiled their next generation Dunkin' store in Bristol, Tenn. The new Dunkin' restaurant offers local customers a first look at the Dunkin' brand's U.S. store of the future.

This new store provides a modern look with special interior design implementing lighter colored materials, an open layout and natural light to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. Dunkin's signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative eight tap system, as well. This store also offers drive-thru access.

Broyles Hospitality owns and operates nine Dunkin' locations throughout Virginia and Tennessee.

Loop Neighborhood Market

Loop Neighborhood Market opened its newest location in late April. The Temecula, Calif. store is Loop's second location in Southern California and 31st location overall. The first Loop Neighborhood Market welcomed customers in 2013.

The retailer offers an array of healthy options such as smoothies, fresh sandwiches, organic fruits and vegetables, sushi and even a wine bar, while still offering customers all of their favorite sweets and snacks — creating the best of both worlds, according to Loop Neighborhood Market.

All locations offer customers free WiFi and most locations, including the newest in Temecula, offer customers a frozen yogurt station and espresso bar. Some locations feature Amazon lockers.