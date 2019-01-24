What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, Pilot Flying J & Pump-N-Go
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week.
On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Cumberland Farms
Massachusetts-based Cumberland Farms celebrated the opening of its next generation store in Lincoln, R.I., on Jan. 4. The grand opening event featured free dispensed beverages and hot food samples. In addition to new architectural features and a modernized layout, the Lincoln store offers several new food and beverage options.
Love's Travel Stops
Love's Travel Stops closed out 2018 with the opening of two new travel stops in Arkansas and North Carolina. Both welcomed customers on Dec. 20.
The North Little Rock, Ark., travel stop, located off Interstate 40, unlocked its doors after a major renovation. The remodeled site features Love's first Petro's Chili & Chips restaurant.
At more than 11,000 square feet, the travel stop also features a Chester's Chicken and a Godfather's Pizza; eight diesel bays; five showers; laundry facilities; fresh-to-go options; bean-to-cup coffee; a mobile-to-go zone; and a CAT scale.
The Reidsville, N.C., travel stop is located off Highway 29. At more than 12,000 square feet, the sites features a Chester's Chicken and a McDonald's; seven diesel bays; three RV parking spaces; five showers; laundry facilities; fresh-to-go options; and bean-to-cup coffee.
Together, the new locations add 173 truck parking spaces and 150 new jobs to their communities. Love's now has 12 locations in Arkansas and seven in North Carolina.
Love's also began 2019 by welcoming customers at a new Michigan travel stop in Holland Charter Township. The new site adds 55 new jobs and 70 truck parking spaces to Ottawa County. Amenities at the more than 11,000-square-foot travel stop including a Love's Truck Tire Care center, a Hardee's restaurant, six diesel bays, two RV parking spaces, seven showers, and laundry facilities.
Pilot Flying J
A new Pilot Travel Center threw open its doors in early January in Arlington, Wash. The travel center's amenities include 12 gasoline fueling positions and seven diesel lanes with high-speed pumps; PJ Fresh offerings; Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffee selections; an Arby's with a drive-thru; a Cinnabon; a Western Union, a CAT scale; and outdoor searing.
The new facility on Route 530 NE is Pilot Flying J’s eight location in Washington, including travel centers, Pilot Express and dealers.
Pump-N-Go
A new Pump-N-Go convenience store opened as the anchor of The Shops at Rice Hope in Port Wentworth, Ga. At roughly 4,000 square feet, the c-store features a modern design with high-end finishes and a well-lit parking lot.
"With excellent visibility from Highway 21 and easy access from Lakeside Boulevard, The Shops at Rice Hope and our new Pump-N-Go location will serve a growing population in the Port Wentworth area with a nearby popular residential neighborhood and over 30,000 vehicles per day on Highway 21," said Yash Desai, president and chief operating officer of Stature Investments.
Pump-N-Go, a growing brand of c-stores across Southeast Georgia, is a division of Stature Investments.
Royal Farms
Baltimore-based Royal Farms is building a new convenience store on a roughly two-acre site in the Fredericksburg, Md., area. Slated to open this year, the location will be the third Royal Farms c-store in the area.
Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops kicked off 2019 with the grand opening of a new convenience store in Burnt Hills, N.Y. Located at the corner of Route 50 and Lakehill Road, the c-store offers freshly made pizza by the slice or pie, a beer cave and a beverage bar. The location also features expanded parking and fuel service with diesel.