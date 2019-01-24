What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, Pilot Flying J & Pump-N-Go

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops closed out 2018 with the opening of two new travel stops in Arkansas and North Carolina. Both welcomed customers on Dec. 20.

The North Little Rock, Ark., travel stop, located off Interstate 40, unlocked its doors after a major renovation. The remodeled site features Love's first Petro's Chili & Chips restaurant.

At more than 11,000 square feet, the travel stop also features a Chester's Chicken and a Godfather's Pizza; eight diesel bays; five showers; laundry facilities; fresh-to-go options; bean-to-cup coffee; a mobile-to-go zone; and a CAT scale.

The Reidsville, N.C., travel stop is located off Highway 29. At more than 12,000 square feet, the sites features a Chester's Chicken and a McDonald's; seven diesel bays; three RV parking spaces; five showers; laundry facilities; fresh-to-go options; and bean-to-cup coffee.

Together, the new locations add 173 truck parking spaces and 150 new jobs to their communities. Love's now has 12 locations in Arkansas and seven in North Carolina.

Love's also began 2019 by welcoming customers at a new Michigan travel stop in Holland Charter Township. The new site adds 55 new jobs and 70 truck parking spaces to Ottawa County. Amenities at the more than 11,000-square-foot travel stop including a Love's Truck Tire Care center, a Hardee's restaurant, six diesel bays, two RV parking spaces, seven showers, and laundry facilities.