What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, QuickChek & Street Corner

Street Corner Urban Markets

Street Corner opened a new store in Alexandria, Va., in the downtown Eisenhower Building. This marks the third Virginia store for the Topeka, Kan.-based convenience chain, known for its "urban markets" in office and mixed-use developments in 19 states.

The site offers a wide variety of fresh and prepackaged food offerings, coffee, and other sundry and grocery items to apartment dwellers, area employees and visitors enjoying an evening out.

The 2,074-square-foot store features a Rare Earth Coffee bar, with seating planned in the near future. Local apartment residents, area employees and visitors also can order fresh food via touchscreen, with menu items including sandwiches, wraps and naan-based pizza.

"We're looking forward to becoming a vital part of the neighborhood, getting to know residents and serving movie-goers and others looking for a good cup of coffee or a quick meal on the go," said owner Upender Nadipalli, an Alexandria resident.

The new Street Corner store is located at 2361 Eisenhower Ave., adjacent to Orangetheory Fitness and around the corner from the AMC-22 movie theater.

Wawa Inc.

Wawa hit several milestones in the company's Southeast expansion plans, opening its 250th Florida store in St. Petersburg on March 9 and breaking ground at a new site near Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Located at 5390 66th Street North, the St. Petersburg store celebrated its grand opening with free coffees through March 19. According to a report from WFLA News Channel 8, the opening ceremony included recognition of local first responders from the store's Hoagies for Heroes hoagie building competition. First responders from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Lealman Fire District and St. Petersburg Police Department competed to see who could build the most hoagies in three minutes.

Afterward, Wawa presented checks for $2,500 to each department's charity of choice, as well as a check for $7,450 to Feeding Tampa Bay.