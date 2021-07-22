What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, TravelCenters of America, Wawa & Yesway

The Alamo travel stop adds 59 truck parking spaces and 68 car parking spaces to Kalamazoo County. At more than 12,000 square feet, the location also has three RV parking spaces, six diesel bays, five showers and a McDonald's.

The Albany travel stop adds 100 truck parking spaces and 53 car parking spaces to Dougherty County. At more than 10,000 square feet, the location also has three RV parking spaces, seven diesel bays, five showers and a Bojangles.

The Holly Springs travel stop adds 46 truck parking and 73 car parking spaces to Marshall County. At more than 12,000 square feet, the location also has two RV parking spaces, seven diesel bays and five showers. An Arby's is slated to open at a later date.

All three also feature laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go Zone and a CAT scale. The Alamo and Albany travel stops also have a dog park.

Neon Marketplace

The second Neon Marketplace threw open its doors on June 24 in Warwick, R.I. The first is serving customers in Middletown, R.I.

The technology-driven stores offer a variety of gourmet coffees and breakfast options, premium pizzas and hot and cold fresh-made sandwiches, as well as prepackaged fresh salads and healthy food selections. Neon also offers premium-quality fuels, electric vehicle charging stations and a self-service car wash.

The retailer plans to open more than 20 stores in the next year.

Sheetz

Sheetz cut the ribbon its second Columbus, Ohio, area convenience store two months after opening its first in the market. Beginning in 2022, the retailer plans to open approximately 50 stores in the Columbus area over the next five years.

Stewart's Shops

Upstate New York-based Stewart's Shops is busy putting its latest construction agenda into place. The retailer opened its newly rebuilt shop in New Paltz, N.Y., on June 23. The revamped store features a bright new exterior and expanded parking. Inside, the store offers more produce, pizza and food-to-go options, plus expanded grocery items and additional seating.

One week prior, the retailer opened a newly rebuilt Stewart's Shops in Esperance, N.Y. The store features a covered porch with four picnic tables as well as additional seating inside. It also boasts a beer cave, an expanded grocery section and a food bar with Stewart's favorites like chili, macaroni and cheese and meatballs.

TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) executed a franchise agreement for a travel center in Nephi, Utah. The Pump & Park Travel Center will be remodeled and open as TA Express Nephi by early 2022.

Planned amenities at the site include truck diesel with five fueling positions; gasoline with eight fueling positions; approximately 40 truck parking spaces; four showers; a driver’s lounge; laundry facilities; and a CAT Scale.

The travel center, located on I-15, will also feature a Subway restaurant, deli and an additional quick-serve restaurant.

TA also executed a franchise agreement to open a new TA Express in Kingsville, Texas.

Planned amenities for the include truck diesel with six fueling positions; gasoline with 12 fueling positions; 80 truck parking spaces; 75 car parking spaces; six showers with plans to add more; a driver’s lounge; laundry facilities; and a CAT Scale. Quick-serve restaurants will be determined, according to TA.

TA Express Kingsville will be located south of Corpus Christi and north of Brownsville, and is planned to open in the second quarter of 2022.

Wawa Inc.

Wawa Inc. welcomed customers at its new Wawa "Stadium Store" in Philadelphia on June 17. The retailer's latest c-store is located a little more than a mile from the South Philadelphia stadium complex and the grand opening highlighted Wawa's support for the City of Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches.

"At Wawa, we have always been committed to playing a role in our hometown's signature and milestone events, and we feel the grand opening of our store closest to the Philadelphia sports complex is the perfect time to share our support for Philadelphia's Bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026 and prepare the city to welcome the world," said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO, Wawa. "Of course, beyond this exciting announcement and the events we have planned, this new store will allow us to continue to grow and serve our Philadelphia friends and neighbors. We look forward to an exciting summer ahead full of growth, new connections and fulfilling lives."

The location is the only Wawa in Philadelphia with beer sales, and the sixth in the state. Additionally, the store will feature new innovations in convenience, including mobile ordering, curbside pickup and delivery options. This store will also feature the latest in Wawa's fresh food options, including the new dinner menu offerings, such as the new burger that just launched across all 900-plus stores chainwide.

The latest Wawa also sells fuel.

Yesway

Yesway celebrated the grand opening of an Allsup's store in Bangs, Texas, on June 13.

The new Bangs Allsup's convenience store features a forecourt with 16 fueling positions, a diesel island with three fuel bays and 5,500 square feet of interior merchandising space. The 24-hour store offers favorite Allsup's foods and snacks, a new trucker/automotive section, a large selection of Hispanic foods and beer cave. It also features Western Union service and an ATM. Amazon Lockers, Primo Water and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream are soon to come.

The weeklong celebration included giveaways, discounts, free offerings from the Pepsi trailer, a free concert by country music star Coffey Anderson — a Bang's native — and a guest appearance by Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Co-MVP Randy White.