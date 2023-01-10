What's In Store: Pump & Pantry, Quicklee's, QuikTrip & Rusty Lantern Market

QuickChek closed out 2022 by welcoming customers at a new convenience store in Denville, N.J.

The 5,670-square-foot store, which sits at 3150 Route 10 West and Franklin Road, opened its doors on Nov. 29. The location features the retailer's "Fresh to Go" interior layout designed to enhance the shopping experience, according to QuickChek. More than half of the new store is dedicated to freshly prepared food and beverages, including QuickChek's fresh brewed hot and iced coffees.

Quicklee's

The newly remodeled Quicklee's Lyons store, located at 9 NY-31 in Lyons, N.Y., reopened for business. The former Jim's Mobil Station, acquired by family-owned and -operated Quicklee's Convenience Stores in 2021, temporarily closed at the end of August to accommodate the renovations.

"We are excited to once again be open, and servicing the Lyon's NY community," said Ken Perelli, Quicklee's vice president and chief operating office. "This store has served the community for so long, and now as one of our 30 locations it will continue to do so, but with a fresh new look and many more options."

Remodel efforts gave the c-store a new exterior facade to match other Quicklee's locations that have opened in recent years, updated the fuel canopy to showcase Quicklee's branded fuel and refreshed the car wash.

The interior of the store features Quicklee's branding, messaging, colors, and new flooring. The layout allows for more product offerings and a space for a quick-service food partner. At this time no co-brand partner has yet to be confirmed for the location, but several are reviewing the space, according the retailer.

"It's important to us that we find a food partner who understands the community and is prepared and capable of providing exceptional service the area deserves," Perelli said. "We invested in this space, and expanded it to allow for a food partner because we believe the community would benefit from more options. Our team is working hard to fill that space and hope to do so in the very near future."

QuikTrip

QuikTrip (QT) opened a new remote travel center in Brunswick, Ga, in mid-December. The opening follows two new recent QT travel centers, in Opelika, Ala., and West Monroe, La., making this the 10th travel center location the company opened across the country this year.

The travel center at 90 Pilot Lane in Brunswick features a larger designed lot and a more spacious store than a traditional QT. Notably, it has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

The Brunswick location offers the full line of QT snackles, including freshly brewed coffee and fresh-brewed QTea, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps, QT's signature pizza by the slice and roller grill items. It also features an expanded QT Kitchens location, offering fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and frozen treats.