What's In Store: Pump & Pantry, Quicklee's, QuikTrip & Rusty Lantern Market
Love's Travel Stops
Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers in Muscatine, Iowa, Patterson, Calif.; and Normal, Ill., after three travel stops opened on Dec. 15. The Muscatine location adds 60 jobs and 29 truck parking spaces to Muscatine County; the Patterson location adds 85 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces to Stanislaus County; and the Normal location adds 110 jobs and 111 truck parking spaces to McLean County.
At more than 9,000 square feet, the Muscatine Love's Travel Stop features a Chester's Chicken and Godfather's Pizza. It also boasts 29 truck parking spaces, 56 car parking spaces, five diesel bays, four showers, laundry facilities, CAT scale, and a Mobile to Go Zone.
At more than 12,000 square feet, the Patterson Love's Travel Stop features an Arby's. It boasts 91 truck parking spaces, 75 car parking spaces, three RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays, eight showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a dog park and a Mobile to Go Zone. The location also includes a Speedco.
The Norman Love's Travel Stop measures more than 14,000 square feet and features a Bojangles. It also boasts 111 truck parking spaces, 82 car parking spaces, nine diesel bays, 10 showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a dog park and Mobile to Go Zone. The location also includes a Speedco.
All three locations are open 24 hours and also offer brand-name snacks and bean-to-cup coffee.