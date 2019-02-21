Who Are the 50 Most Influential People in Convenience Store History?

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is kicking off the celebration of its 50th anniversary by launching a search for the 50 Most Influential People in Convenience Store History.

Using feedback from the largest print and online audience in the convenience and fuel retailing industry, CSNews will select and recognize 50 people who have had the greatest influence on the development, growth and history of this industry.

These 50 individuals will include retailers (entrepreneurs, founders, pioneers, innovators, etc.), suppliers and distributors (new product developers, technology innovators, partnership advocates, etc.).

Convenience industry professionals are asked to submit their nominations via email. Message CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected]. Please indicate the name of the person you’re nominating and what significant contribution he or she has made to the industry.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 29.

The 50 industry influentials chosen will be spotlighted online at CSNews.com and in CSNews’ 50th Anniversary Issue in July. That issue will feature other special anniversary-themed content, including interviews with industry luminaries, a photo spread of significant industry milestones, a feature on the Products That Changed C-store Retailing, and a forward look at the industry’s next 50 years.

CSNews’ 50th Anniversary celebration will continue after the July issue, too, with additional themed content appearing on a special anniversary webpage at CSNews.com.