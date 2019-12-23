Why 7-Eleven Is the 2019 Cold & Frozen Beverages Innovator of the Year

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is a repeat winner in the cold and frozen beverages category, having won this award in 2014.

Judges extolled the retailer's great partnerships with Jones Soda Co. — for 7-Select flavors Berry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and new Airheads Cherry Pineapple Blast and Kiwi Strawberry — as well as with Glaceau, teaming up for the first Glaceau Vitaminwater Chill, a Slurpee Lite frozen beverage. The debut flavor was Blueberry Lavender.

Also not to be overlooked were the retailer's terrific marketing plans around 7-Eleven Day, Slurpee giveaways, new innovative flavors, and tie-ins with its 7Rewards loyalty program.

"It started with the Slurpee and continues. When I think of cold beverages, 7-Eleven always comes to top of mind," said one Foodservice Advisory Council member.

"7-Eleven still owns the slushie category and they do the best LTOs," another judge noted.