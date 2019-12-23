Meet the 2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners

NATIONAL REPORT — Kwik Trip Inc., operator of more than 650 convenience stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, takes the top honor of 2019 Foodservice Innovator of the Year in Convenience Store News' eighth-annual Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

Previously honored as Foodservice Innovator of the Year in 2015, Kwik Trip is known as an industry leader in foodservice. Retail Foodservice Director Paul Servais leads a highly effective team, and Servais himself received CSNews' Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year award earlier in 2019.

Kwik Trip leads the roster of five best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers selected as this year’s honorees, which also includes QuickChek Corp., Cumberland Farms, 7-Eleven Inc. and Choice Market.

Chosen by the CSNews Foodservice Advisory Council — a panel of foodservice experts from the retailer, supplier, wholesaler, research and consulting fields — winners are recognized for raising the bar on quality, service and innovation in the fast-growing and critically important foodservice category in the convenience channel.

Here are spotlights on this year's winners: