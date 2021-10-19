Why 7-Eleven Is the 2021 Cold & Frozen Beverages Innovator of the Year

IRVING, Texas — This summer, 7-Eleven Inc. introduced a new, fruity Slurpee flavor available in an innovative stay-cold cup that was available at participating stores for just $1. The new flavor, Peach Perfect, is made with real juice and provides a perfectly refreshing on-trend taste.

"They never rest in this category," said one judge. "It seems like they're always doing something new with cold beverages, and it's not limited to new flavors. The stay-cold cup was an interesting innovation I haven’t seen elsewhere."

Another 7-Eleven innovation cited by the judges was the LTO offering of a Jones Soda Co. Birthday Cake flavored Slurpee drink in participating stores across the Pacific Northwest from June through August. The sweet, buttery vanilla Birthday Cake flavor — reminiscent of yellow cake — was introduced to celebrate the retailer's 94th birthday.

Also this summer, the convenience store chain gave its famous lineup of Big Gulp fountain drinks a bold refresh by introducing five new, non-traditional varieties at participating stores. The new varieties are AHA sparkling flavored water, craft lemonade made with real juice and cane sugar, electrolyte-infused vitaminwater zero, and 7-Eleven's private brand vitamin-infused sports drink Replenish Zero and energy drink Power Berry by Quake.

7-Eleven is a three-time winner in the cold and frozen beverages category, having racked up previous honors in 2014 and 2019.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.