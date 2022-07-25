paytronix-august-webinar-digital-ordering-webinar
Advertisement
07/25/2022
Sponsored Content

Why C-Stores Need Digital Ordering

Thursday, August 18, 2022 2pm ET / 11am PT
REGISTER HERE

It’s lonely at the top, but c-stores that launch digital ordering solutions have the chance to lock in high-value, loyal customers. Digital ordering for food is quickly taking over. Moreover, customers are demanding mobile apps and digital driven experiences. To remain competitive, c-stores must consider an off-premises strategy that offers customers a personalized experience where they are.
 
Join this webinar to learn:

  • The operational steps and critical elements c-stores need to master the digital ordering channel
  • How to optimize customer journeys and work with third-party aggregators
  • Tech requirements to run a frictionless digital ordering experience

Speakers

  • ryan-dilello
  • melissa-kress

  • Ryan DiLello, Content Specialist, Paytronix

  • Melissa Kress, Executive Editor, Convenience Store News

Sponsored By

Paytronix Logo
REGISTER HERE

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement