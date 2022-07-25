07/25/2022
Why C-Stores Need Digital Ordering
Thursday, August 18, 2022 2pm ET / 11am PT
It’s lonely at the top, but c-stores that launch digital ordering solutions have the chance to lock in high-value, loyal customers. Digital ordering for food is quickly taking over. Moreover, customers are demanding mobile apps and digital driven experiences. To remain competitive, c-stores must consider an off-premises strategy that offers customers a personalized experience where they are.
Join this webinar to learn:
- The operational steps and critical elements c-stores need to master the digital ordering channel
- How to optimize customer journeys and work with third-party aggregators
- Tech requirements to run a frictionless digital ordering experience
