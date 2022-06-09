Why C-Stores Need to Master Mobile Apps and How Yatco Met the Challenge

C-store consumers increasingly demand that loyalty be accessible through easy-to-use mobile apps. Yatco Energy, which operates 20 stores throughout New England, discovered that its mobile app drove brand value and led to a huge lift in incremental sales. Yatco VP Hussein Yatim will join us to share the lessons learned about building a custom app. Join us and learn how providing a mobile-driven experience for your c-store customers will propel you ahead of the competition.

