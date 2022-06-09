paytronix-hero
Advertisement
06/09/2022
Sponsored Content

Why C-Stores Need to Master Mobile Apps and How Yatco Met the Challenge

Thursday, Jun 16, 2022 2pm ET/ 11am PT
Register Here

C-store consumers increasingly demand that loyalty be accessible through easy-to-use mobile apps.  Yatco Energy, which operates 20 stores throughout New England, discovered that its mobile app drove brand value and led to a huge lift in incremental sales. Yatco VP Hussein Yatim will join us to share the lessons learned about building a custom app. Join us and learn how providing a mobile-driven experience for your c-store customers will propel you ahead of the competition.  

This webinar will cover:

  • A breakdown of Yatco’s mobile app adoption and its incredible results
  • Customer preferences when it comes to loyalty and mobile apps
  • How a loyalty program helps develop deep customer relationships

Speakers

  • ryan-dilello
  • Hussein-circle
  • melissa-kress

  • Ryan DiLello, Content Specialist at Paytronix

  • Hussein Yatim, Vice President at Yatco

  • Melissa Kress, Senior News Editor of Convenience Store News

Sponsored By

paytronix-logo
REGISTER HERE

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement