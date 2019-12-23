Press enter to search
Close search

Why Choice Market Is the 2019 Foodservice Innovator to Watch

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Why Choice Market Is the 2019 Foodservice Innovator to Watch

12/23/2019
Foodservice Innovator Choice Market
Choice Market founder Mike Fogarty receives the Innovator to Watch award.

DENVER — Denver-based Choice Market, a new kind of convenience store that combines quick service with fresh, quality food from local vendors and the latest technology, is this year's Foodservice Innovator to Watch. This awards category was introduced in 2017.

Inspired by the small grocery stores he saw during the time he spent living and studying in Europe, founder Mike Fogarty opened the first Choice Market in downtown Denver in 2017. In October, he opened the second Choice Market in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Denver, and a third Denver location was slated to open before the end of 2019.

This summer, the retailer also branched out by creating an innovative new vending program. The first two Choice Mini-Marts opened in Denver's newest music venue, the Mission Ballroom. All consumers have to do is simply walk up to the Choice Mini-Mart and scan their credit card to unlock the door. Each machine is stocked with fresh and local products, such as snacks, fruit, sandwiches, salads, jerky and more.

Related Content

2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Meet the 2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners

Innovator of the Year Kwik Trip tops this year's roster of five honorees.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Small Operator
Choice Market Branches Out With New Vending Program
Choice Market logo
Small Operator
Choice Market Partners With Venture Capital Firm for Expansion
Technology
Choice Market Partners With Locai Solutions to Enhance the Customer Experience
Choice Market menu
Special Features
How Choice Market Is Redefining Denver's Convenience Store Scene