Why Choice Market Is the 2019 Foodservice Innovator to Watch

DENVER — Denver-based Choice Market, a new kind of convenience store that combines quick service with fresh, quality food from local vendors and the latest technology, is this year's Foodservice Innovator to Watch. This awards category was introduced in 2017.

Inspired by the small grocery stores he saw during the time he spent living and studying in Europe, founder Mike Fogarty opened the first Choice Market in downtown Denver in 2017. In October, he opened the second Choice Market in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Denver, and a third Denver location was slated to open before the end of 2019.

This summer, the retailer also branched out by creating an innovative new vending program. The first two Choice Mini-Marts opened in Denver's newest music venue, the Mission Ballroom. All consumers have to do is simply walk up to the Choice Mini-Mart and scan their credit card to unlock the door. Each machine is stocked with fresh and local products, such as snacks, fruit, sandwiches, salads, jerky and more.