Why Convenience Store & Retail Fuel Pricing Need More Than Competitive Data
2. The Relationship Between Fuel and Nonfuel Items
Fuel sales don't exist in a vacuum. For many operators, the real profitability comes from the store, not the pump:
- Price elasticity across categories: Changes in fuel pricing can impact foot traffic, and foot traffic drives inside sales. Understanding this relationship is key to setting optimal fuel prices that also grow higher-margin, nonfuel revenue.
- Basket analysis: Look beyond just gallons sold. What happens to your average basket size when you lower or raise fuel prices? What cross-promotions between fuel and merchandise are most effective?
- Loyalty behaviors: Customers who frequently visit for fuel are also prime targets for upselling inside the store. Integrated loyalty data can help reveal the full picture of customer behavior across the forecourt and inside the store.
Successful retailers recognize that fuel pricing decisions should be informed by — and supportive of — nonfuel profitability goals.
3. Other Factors That Enhance Pricing Decisions
Beyond competition and in-store performance, there are broader environmental and behavioral factors that can, and should, shape your pricing strategy:
- Weather patterns: Bad weather impacts not just volume, but also timing. Predictive weather analytics can help optimize daypart pricing and prepare for demand shifts.
- Events and promotions: Regional promotions, major sporting events and even local festivals can cause spikes in demand. Savvy retailers align pricing strategies with these demand surges.
- Census and demographic data: Understanding who your customers are — where they live, how much they drive, what they earn — can help tailor your pricing strategies to better match the economic realities of your trade area.
The bottom line? Retail fuel pricing success today requires much more than just a good guess at what your neighbor across the street is charging. It requires a real-time, multidimensional view of your trade marketplace — fueled by smart data, not just instinct.
Dan Wadkins is director of engagement at PriceEasy AI, a leader in intelligent pricing, store insights and location intelligence that helps convenience store and fuel operators optimize strategies.
Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.