Why Convenience Store & Retail Fuel Pricing Need More Than Competitive Data

An operator's biggest pricing opponent could be the data they are not using.
Dan Wadkins, PriceEasy AI
6/13/2025
In today's retail fuel market, winning takes more than just watching your neighbor's price sign.

The pace of change in the market isn't just fast, it's relentless. Competition is fiercer, customer expectations are higher and margin pressures are tighter than ever. Yet many fuel retailers are still relying on just one piece of the puzzle: competitor pricing data. 

While knowing what your rivals are doing is critical, it's no longer enough. To maximize profitability and market share, retailers must evaluate their trade area with a broader, smarter set of data inputs. 

To that end, there are three critical dimensions they should be thinking about today:

1. The Competitive Landscape: Pricing Within (Your) Marketplace

When it comes to setting price, the obvious first step is understanding where you stand against direct competitors. But it's more nuanced than just checking their posted prices:

  • Frequency matters: Competitor prices can change multiple times a day. Timely, accurate survey data — or better yet, automated feeds — are essential.
  • Directional trends: It's important to monitor not just today's price, but how prices are trending over time. Are competitors becoming more aggressive? Are margins tightening across the board?
  • Confidence scoring: Not all survey data is created equal. Building pricing strategies based on trusted, validated data increases both your confidence and your ability to act faster than your competition.

Being competitive isn't about matching every price move; it's about understanding the bigger picture and responding in a way that balances volume, margin and brand positioning.

2. The Relationship Between Fuel and Nonfuel Items

Fuel sales don't exist in a vacuum. For many operators, the real profitability comes from the store, not the pump: 

  • Price elasticity across categories: Changes in fuel pricing can impact foot traffic, and foot traffic drives inside sales. Understanding this relationship is key to setting optimal fuel prices that also grow higher-margin, nonfuel revenue.
  • Basket analysis: Look beyond just gallons sold. What happens to your average basket size when you lower or raise fuel prices? What cross-promotions between fuel and merchandise are most effective?
  • Loyalty behaviors: Customers who frequently visit for fuel are also prime targets for upselling inside the store. Integrated loyalty data can help reveal the full picture of customer behavior across the forecourt and inside the store.

Successful retailers recognize that fuel pricing decisions should be informed by — and supportive of — nonfuel profitability goals.

3. Other Factors That Enhance Pricing Decisions

Beyond competition and in-store performance, there are broader environmental and behavioral factors that can, and should, shape your pricing strategy: 

  • Weather patterns: Bad weather impacts not just volume, but also timing. Predictive weather analytics can help optimize daypart pricing and prepare for demand shifts.
  • Events and promotions: Regional promotions, major sporting events and even local festivals can cause spikes in demand. Savvy retailers align pricing strategies with these demand surges.
  • Census and demographic data: Understanding who your customers are — where they live, how much they drive, what they earn — can help tailor your pricing strategies to better match the economic realities of your trade area.

The bottom line? Retail fuel pricing success today requires much more than just a good guess at what your neighbor across the street is charging. It requires a real-time, multidimensional view of your trade marketplace — fueled by smart data, not just instinct.

Dan Wadkins is director of engagement at PriceEasy AI, a leader in intelligent pricing, store insights and location intelligence that helps convenience store and fuel operators optimize strategies.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News

