Why Cumberland Farms Is the 2019 Hot Beverages Innovator of the Year

2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards

12/23/2019
Foodservice Innovator Cumberland Farms
Bill Connelley receives the award on behalf of Cumberland Farms.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — This is Cumberland Farms' second win in the hot beverages category, repeating its performance from 2017. Among other factors, judges spotlighted the chain's recent cookie-flavored limited-time offers: Mint Chocolate Cookie Coffee and Toasted Caramel Coconut Cookie Cappuccino.

To deliver a supreme customer experience, Cumberland Farms also recently debuted a Coffee Cup-Scription program. For $25 a month, customers can receive two cups of coffee each day. The deal includes Cumberland Farms' signature Farmhouse Blend and Farmhouse Bold hot and iced coffee, hot chocolate, hot tea, regular cappuccino, and new mocha frozen cold brew.

On the marketing side, the retailer enlisted wrestling icon Ric Flair as the newest spokesman for its 99-cent coffee, as well as deals on pizza, breakfast items and Chill Zone beverages.

2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Meet the 2019 Foodservice Innovators Awards Winners

Innovator of the Year Kwik Trip tops this year's roster of five honorees.

