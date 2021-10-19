Why The Spinx Co. Is the 2021 Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Convenience Store News Foodservice Advisory Council cited the way The Spinx Co. took its Legendary Fried Chicken, sides and proprietary banana pudding and made it all ready-to-go for shoppers during the pandemic.

Customers were able to purchase fried chicken that was prepared the day before, properly and safely chilled to under 40 degrees (24 hours cold), and merchandised cold for sale throughout the day. They were impressed with the process and discipline the stores took in serving the cold chicken the proper way (not leftovers). The returns were great not only in evening business (take home and re-therm), but customers also purchased the chicken throughout the day and ate it cold. "Who doesn’t like cold fried chicken?" commented one judge.

The offer satisfied the call for more prepared food items with minimal touchpoints or interaction for safety reasons during the pandemic, and turned into an everyday SKU without any cannibalization of Spinx's traditional Legendary Fried Chicken program. In addition, several side dishes were added, and the retailer's proprietary banana pudding was sold in quart containers, as well as single-serve.