10/19/2021

Why The Spinx Co. Is the 2021 Prepared Foods Innovator of the Year

The retailer satisfied the call for more prepared food items with minimal touchpoints.
Don Longo
Editorial Director
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Convenience Store News Foodservice Advisory Council cited the way The Spinx Co. took its Legendary Fried Chicken, sides and proprietary banana pudding and made it all ready-to-go for shoppers during the pandemic.

Customers were able to purchase fried chicken that was prepared the day before, properly and safely chilled to under 40 degrees (24 hours cold), and merchandised cold for sale throughout the day. They were impressed with the process and discipline the stores took in serving the cold chicken the proper way (not leftovers). The returns were great not only in evening business (take home and re-therm), but customers also purchased the chicken throughout the day and ate it cold. "Who doesn’t like cold fried chicken?" commented one judge.

The offer satisfied the call for more prepared food items with minimal touchpoints or interaction for safety reasons during the pandemic, and turned into an everyday SKU without any cannibalization of Spinx's traditional Legendary Fried Chicken program. In addition, several side dishes were added, and the retailer's proprietary banana pudding was sold in quart containers, as well as single-serve.

The debut of the Spinx Cluk-Truck in upstate South Carolina was also cited as a major success by the council. The Cluk-Truck was booked for special events throughout the area, serving a limited menu of chicken tenders and fries. Judges thought this was a great way to bring the Spinx brand to other areas of the state.

This is the first-ever win for Spinx in the Foodservice Innovators Awards program.

Greenville-based The Spinx Co. operates 82 convenience retail stores throughout South Carolina.

