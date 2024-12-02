 Skip to main content

Wild Bill's Tobacco Expands Store Network

The Midwest tobacco retailer acquires 34 Cheap Tobacco stores.
Melissa Kress
TROY, Mich. — Wild Bill's Tobacco is growing both through acquisition and organically.

The Troy-based tobacco retailer acquired all 34 Cheap Tobacco locations, which comprises 33 in central and eastern Ohio and one in West Virginia. The transaction, which closed last month, comes as Cheap Tobacco founder and CEO Dennis Harper retires after celebrating 30 years with the retailer. 

"Our priority at Cheap Tobacco has always been you, our loyal customers. We're confident that Wild Bill's Tobacco will continue to provide amazing products and service you've come to expect, while adding even more options to enjoy," Harper said. "We wouldn't have passed the torch to anyone else but the Wild Bill's family. Their reputation as a leader in our industry can't be understated. We are proud to have served you over the years and know you will enjoy the added benefits of this transition."

Prior to closing the deal, Wild Bill's Tobacco had a network of 240 stores in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Missouri. This acquisition marks its entry into West Virginia. 

Wild Bill's Tobacco, which also celebrated 30 years in 2024, is the second largest tobacco retailer in the United States and continues to rapidly grow their brand as the premier tobacco retailer in the world, according to the company.  

"This acquisition allows us to serve a broader customer base and be a part of new communities across the Midwest," said Jon Welzel, chief marketing officer at Wild Bill's Tobacco. "Guests will still experience the competitive pricing that became synonymous with Cheap Tobacco, but the store design that is brought to life and streamlined for customer needs, selection and speed at checkout, as well as the expanded product offerings and premium customer experiences will create a unique experience for these new members of our family."

Wild Bill's Tobacco plans to renovate all 34 newly acquired locations within the next six to nine months. Walk-in humidors will be added to each of the locations, which will feature cigars from around the world, and customers will find additional product lines, extended store hours, and increased awareness on promotions and events.

Following the acquisition, Wild Bill's Tobacco retained all Cheap Tobacco store-level employees, from district managers down, and plans to offer additional benefits for Cheap Tobacco staff members, including yearly raises.

At the same time, the tobacco retailer welcomed customers to its first location in Missouri. Located at 1939 Foxwood Drive in Raymore, Mo., is the first in partnership with franchise owners LAMB Ventures.

LAMB Ventures includes brothers Anthony Sawa and Leith Sawa, and Michael Binno and David Naas. The Sawa brothers are no strangers to the Kansas City market; they previously operated several T-Mobile stores in the area for more than 18 years. "The greater K.C. area has been a place near and dear to our hearts for a very long time. We are excited about what the future holds in terms of expansion and adding even more stores to the area," said Anthony Sawa.

In addition to a huge selection of products that are sure to accommodate every kind of smoker, every Wild Bill's Tobacco store has a premium selection of roll-your-own tobacco along with rolling machines and tubes. The Foxwood Drive store will have one of Missouri's largest walk-in humidors, featuring cigars from around the world.

"We're thrilled to bring the Wild Bill's experience to the Kansas City market, introducing our premium selection and unmatched customer service to a new community," Welzel said. "Raymore is the perfect place to begin our journey in Missouri, and we're excited to become a part of this vibrant community, with plans to expand in the area for years to come."

