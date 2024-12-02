Wild Bill's Tobacco Expands Store Network

"This acquisition allows us to serve a broader customer base and be a part of new communities across the Midwest," said Jon Welzel, chief marketing officer at Wild Bill's Tobacco. "Guests will still experience the competitive pricing that became synonymous with Cheap Tobacco, but the store design that is brought to life and streamlined for customer needs, selection and speed at checkout, as well as the expanded product offerings and premium customer experiences will create a unique experience for these new members of our family."

Wild Bill's Tobacco plans to renovate all 34 newly acquired locations within the next six to nine months. Walk-in humidors will be added to each of the locations, which will feature cigars from around the world, and customers will find additional product lines, extended store hours, and increased awareness on promotions and events.

Following the acquisition, Wild Bill's Tobacco retained all Cheap Tobacco store-level employees, from district managers down, and plans to offer additional benefits for Cheap Tobacco staff members, including yearly raises.

At the same time, the tobacco retailer welcomed customers to its first location in Missouri. Located at 1939 Foxwood Drive in Raymore, Mo., is the first in partnership with franchise owners LAMB Ventures.

LAMB Ventures includes brothers Anthony Sawa and Leith Sawa, and Michael Binno and David Naas. The Sawa brothers are no strangers to the Kansas City market; they previously operated several T-Mobile stores in the area for more than 18 years. "The greater K.C. area has been a place near and dear to our hearts for a very long time. We are excited about what the future holds in terms of expansion and adding even more stores to the area," said Anthony Sawa.

In addition to a huge selection of products that are sure to accommodate every kind of smoker, every Wild Bill's Tobacco store has a premium selection of roll-your-own tobacco along with rolling machines and tubes. The Foxwood Drive store will have one of Missouri's largest walk-in humidors, featuring cigars from around the world.

"We're thrilled to bring the Wild Bill's experience to the Kansas City market, introducing our premium selection and unmatched customer service to a new community," Welzel said. "Raymore is the perfect place to begin our journey in Missouri, and we're excited to become a part of this vibrant community, with plans to expand in the area for years to come."