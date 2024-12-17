Winning as a Team

CSN: You assumed the president and CEO role at Casey ’ s in June 2019. Thinking back, what was the state of the company at that time? What was going well? What needed some improvement?

Rebelez: Casey’s has been around for a long time, almost 60 years, and has performed really well over a very long period of time, so this was not in any way a company in distress. But it was a company that had maybe fallen a little bit behind the times. The world evolves a little bit faster now and the company wasn’t necessarily keeping pace with some of that evolution.

At the same time, Casey’s experienced a lot of growth and what I would say is that the growth in terms of stores and people outpaced the company’s infrastructure to be able to effectively support it and keep it growing. So, there was a bit of work to do building up some new capabilities that a company of our size and scale should have and, at the same time, contemporizing things.

One of the things I told the team when I first started was that I thought Casey’s was a great company, but we had some work to do and that my vision was that we would become a bigger, better, more contemporary version of ourselves. I think we’ve been able to stay true to that vision; take all the goodness that this company has built over a long period of time and amplify that. And then, at the same time, bring on some new capabilities that we really needed just to be able to execute at a higher level.

CSN: Building on that, can you talk a little about how Casey ’ s has evolved under your leadership and what becoming a more contemporary version of itself looks like?

Rebelez: Yeah, there’s a number of things that we’ve brought in over the last several years. I’d say technology is something that we’ve evolved quite a bit, whether it’s our omnichannel capabilities, our digital rewards program [which] has been very successful, or more infrastructure related [technology] making the store systems more stable, more resilient, more reliable.

We’ve added some capabilities in our stores like, most recently, a digital production planner to make the work our team members in the kitchens do every day simpler to do, more accurate in terms of forecasting and production, and just easier to execute. Removing manual processes. We have an AI-generated automated voice assistant that answers the phones in our stores cause we have millions of calls a year from guests wanting to order pizza, and that’s a big distraction in our kitchens. We call her Ava, and Ava answers 100% of the phone calls that come in. We’ll take your order and we’ll suggest an upsell to you and then if you really want to talk to a person, you have that option as well.

We’ve really leaned more heavily on the data and analytics. We stood up a data analytics team. We have data scientists now and are really elevating our analytical capabilities, so we can test and learn and really understand where big opportunities are.

And then [in addition to technology], we’ve added a guest insights group that can help us identify where consumer trends are going and how we can develop new products to meet those needs. We’ve invested more heavily in our culinary development team and our capabilities around producing new food and innovative new products in our kitchens, and making those items simpler and more craveable at the same time. We’ve added a procurement function that we didn’t have before. Here we are, buying billions of dollars’ worth of goods and services every year, but we weren’t really taking advantage of that scale. Now, we have procurement professionals that help us to do that. We’ve also added asset protection to help protect our teams and our resources.

So, just a number of capabilities that a company of our scale and size should have. We haven’t been able to do all of it overnight. It’s been an evolution over the last number of years, but I feel like we’re in a much better place today than we were a few years back.