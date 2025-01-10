Wisconsin Opens First Federally Funded EV Charging Stations

In November 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, designating $7.5 billion to build out a national network of EV charging stations. The NEVI Formula Program lays the groundwork for formula funding designation and use and is specifically intended to build out the electric vehicle charging system along federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

Administered by WisDOT, the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (WEVI) Program is a competitive grant program that distributes NEVI Formula Program funds to eligible entities for the installation, ownership, operation and maintenance of NEVI-compliant EV charging stations throughout the state. The WEVI plan ensures the funding will support charging stations that will be available to EV drivers wherever they travel in the state. Charging stations will be built within one mile of a highway intersection or interstate exit along Wisconsin's Alternative Fuel Corridors, with the goal of ultimately reaching all corners of the state to support the more than 29,000 EVs registered in the state, as well as travelers and visitors.

"Our goal is to make sure EV drivers have the same options to travel as those who drive vehicles powered by gas," said WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman. "We're eager to see these new charging stations come online to give EV drivers reliable services anywhere they want to go in Wisconsin. Each of these projects is helping us build a better, more sustainable future for our transportation system."

WisDOT is currently accepting an additional round of applications to apply for federal funding through the NEVI Formula Program to fill coverage gaps after the first round of awards was announced in May. Applications are open in selected areas until Feb. 14.

Additional awards are expected to be announced next spring.

"As more Wisconsinites are choosing electric vehicles, we need to make sure that they have charging stations across the state so they can get to school, get outside, or do business," said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.). "I'm thrilled that the funding I worked hard to deliver is expanding this electric vehicle infrastructure and helping improve the air our children breathe — creating more opportunities for Wisconsin workers to make it all possible. This is just the beginning — I’m excited to see more charging stations online in the coming months."

The opening of the EV charging stations builds on the Evers Administration’s previous efforts to build a strong clean energy economy, including establishing the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change and prioritizing supporting hybrid-electric vehicles, electric vehicles and related infrastructure as a key climate pollution reduction recommendation in the Task Force final report, as well as releasing the state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan, which recommends accelerating the development of Wisconsin's EV and EV charging station equipment manufacturing and supporting the transition to EVs statewide.

According to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin has the potential to emerge as a worldwide player in the manufacturing of EVs and related equipment and ranks higher than the national average in key EV job categories, including electrical engineers, industrial engineers and computer programmers.