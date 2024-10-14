 Skip to main content

Kwik Trip Introduces Kwik Charge for Electric Vehicle Consumers

The Kwik Charge program is expected to be up and running before the end of the year.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Kwik Trip forecourt & c-store

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is launching a new fueling option for travelers at select Midwest locations. The Kwik Charge program will let drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) charge up using direct current fast chargers and connectors for Combined Charging Standard and the North American Charging Standard.

Although charging rates can vary based on several different factors, the chargers will offer a minimum of 50kW of power per dispenser when four vehicles are plugged in, or up to 400kW of power when a single vehicle is charged in, according to Kwik Trip.

[Read more: CSN EXCLUSIVE: Kwik Trip's Automation Efforts Boost Fried Chicken Program]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"At Kwik Trip our goal is to take care of all our guests. We are pleased to offer the Kwik Charge program to our guests who drive EVs," said Scott Zietlow, president and CEO of Kwik Trip. "They will not only be able to charge their vehicle but can take advantage of all our quality offerings inside our stores."

The retailer's mobile app will provide information on charger locations, availability and pricing.

Kwik Charge will be up and running by the end of 2024 and operate 24/7.

Initial Kwik Charge locations include stores in Ashland, Wis., and West Salem, Wis., both of which are expected to be complete by the end of October.

The launch of Kwik Charge comes as numerous retailers expand their EV charging operations. Love's Travel Stops and Pilot Travel Centers LLC were among the first retailers in North Carolina to receive contracts for EV charging stations from the state's Department of Transportation, while bp partnered with LAZ Parking to plan the development, deployment and operation of ultra-fast public charging hubs at LAZ-managed locations in 20 U.S. cities, as Convenience Store News reported.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds