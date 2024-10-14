Kwik Trip Introduces Kwik Charge for Electric Vehicle Consumers

"At Kwik Trip our goal is to take care of all our guests. We are pleased to offer the Kwik Charge program to our guests who drive EVs," said Scott Zietlow, president and CEO of Kwik Trip. "They will not only be able to charge their vehicle but can take advantage of all our quality offerings inside our stores."

The retailer's mobile app will provide information on charger locations, availability and pricing.

Kwik Charge will be up and running by the end of 2024 and operate 24/7.

Initial Kwik Charge locations include stores in Ashland, Wis., and West Salem, Wis., both of which are expected to be complete by the end of October.

The launch of Kwik Charge comes as numerous retailers expand their EV charging operations. Love's Travel Stops and Pilot Travel Centers LLC were among the first retailers in North Carolina to receive contracts for EV charging stations from the state's Department of Transportation, while bp partnered with LAZ Parking to plan the development, deployment and operation of ultra-fast public charging hubs at LAZ-managed locations in 20 U.S. cities, as Convenience Store News reported.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.