Woodfin Oil Co. Partners With ADD Systems for New Back-Office System

07/01/2019
Woodfin logo

RICHMOND, Va. — Woodfin Oil Co. selected Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD) as the new back office service provider for its Pit Stop convenience stores.

The partnership will improve the efficiency of communication between stores and the home office as well as give Woodfin better pricebook management capabilities.

"We liked the idea of having less moving parts at the store level and we like the reporting they offered," said Senior Network Administrator Bridget Santini. "ADD also already had a working relationship with our current grocer, which will make the transition much smoother."

Woodfin will implement ADD eStore as well as Atlas Reporting, ADD's solution for business intelligence and reporting, which provides operational insights and analytics with real-time point-of-sale reporting.

"The team at Woodfin has been top notch, and they really knew what they were looking for in a new system. We're excited to partner with them to bring their store operations to the next level," said John Coyle, vice president of sales for ADD.

Richmond-based Woodfin owns and operates 20 Pit Stop c-stores throughout Virginia. It also provides heating oil, propane, HVAC, in-home automation and security services.

