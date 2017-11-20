Working Lunch Podcast: Paid Leave Gains Traction, Even With the GOP

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

This week, Align looks at the debate over paid leave at the federal level, which is heating up as the push is on to get it passed by Mother's Day 2018.

The Align crew has a special guest interview to explain what's in the bill right now and they'll look ahead at what could happen to employers that don’t volunteer to follow it.

Plus, there's news out of Washington, D.C., from the labor secretary over wages and overtime regulations. That's part of this week's legislative scorecard.

