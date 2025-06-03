World Fuel Services Acquires Branded Fuel Assets From Reeves Oil

"This strategic acquisition not only expands our geographic footprint but also deepens our partnerships with key branded supply partners and unlocks access to additional supply points. As a result, we're able to deliver enhanced value to our customers," said Tyler Milligan, vice president of retail sales, World Fuel. "Reeves Oil Co. has a rich history and has been servicing east Texas customers for nearly 100 years, and we are thrilled to continue this into the future."

Reeves Oil will continue to handle order processing and provide fuel delivery for World Fuel Services.

Headquartered in Miami, World Fuel Services offers a broad branded major oil portfolio, quality fuel delivery and services aimed at helping 2,900-plus independent convenience stores and truck stop owners across the United States to grow.

World Kinect is a global energy management company offering fulfillment and related services to more than 150,000 customers across the aviation, marine and land-based transportation sectors. It also supplies natural gas and power in the United States and Europe along with a growing suite of other sustainability-related products and services.