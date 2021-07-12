Yatco Energy Launches Rewards Program to Create Brand Loyalty

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Yatco Energy Inc. is rolling out a rewards program across its convenience store network.

The New England-area company partnered with Paytronix Systems Inc. to launch Yatco Rewards. Paytronix will provide the program with loyalty, a branded mobile app, and, for three of the Yatco stores, order and delivery.

"Yatco Rewards will help create brand loyalty while incentivizing our customers to come into our stores more frequently and to spend more. It also will give us a better idea of who our customers are, how often they visit and what they buy. In today's highly competitive market creating a differentiative program helps in staying relevant in the eyes of the consumer," said Hussein Yatim, vice president, Yatco Energy. "Paytronix also gives us a means to communicate with our customers and solicit their feedback so that they feel valued and heard."

Yatco Rewards includes:

Loyalty: A points-based program that allows customers to spend and earn points for discounts at the pump or on items in the store.

Mobile app: Customers can access their account, look up or redeem points, or generate a bar code to scan in store. A physical loyalty card is available for customers who do not wish to use the app.

Order and delivery: Customers at three of the larger footprint Yatco stores can order items either via the mobile app or online for pickup, curbside, or delivery. The platform accepts various forms of methods including Apple Pay or Google Pay.

"The Yatco Rewards program promises to be a cornerstone of the company's growth plan," said Charles Gray, chief revenue officer, Newton-based Paytronix Systems. "As the brand continues to add stores and grows its fuel and food services offerings, Yatco's ability to offer its customers great experiences and respond quickly to their needs will be integral to its growth."

Northborough-based Yatco Energy operates 20 c-stores in New England, with plans to expand. The company also operates a distribution business, which delivers branded and unbranded gasoline to stations in the New England area.