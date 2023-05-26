Yatco: Mastering Mobile Apps and Loyalty for Regional C-Stores

Convenience store consumers increasingly demand that loyalty be accessible through easy-to-use mobile apps. Yatco Energy, which operates 20 stores throughout New England, discovered that its mobile app drove brand value and led to a huge lift in incremental sales. Yatco VP Hussein Yatim will join us to share the lessons learned about building a custom app and to share some loyalty program best practices.



This webinar will cover:

How Yatco designed a loyalty program for its customers

How a loyalty program helps develop deep customer relationships

Industry best practices and trends for mobile apps and loyalty