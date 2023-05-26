paytronix-june-hero
Yatco: Mastering Mobile Apps and Loyalty for Regional C-Stores

Thursday, June 15th at 11am ET
Convenience store consumers increasingly demand that loyalty be accessible through easy-to-use mobile apps. Yatco Energy, which operates 20 stores throughout New England, discovered that its mobile app drove brand value and led to a huge lift in incremental sales. Yatco VP Hussein Yatim will join us to share the lessons learned about building a custom app and to share some loyalty program best practices. 

This webinar will cover:

  • How Yatco designed a loyalty program for its customers
  • How a loyalty program helps develop deep customer relationships
  • Industry best practices and trends for mobile apps and loyalty

Speakers

  • Ryan DiLello, Content Specialist at Paytronix

  • Hussein Yatim, VP at Yatco

  • Danielle Romano, Managing Editor at Convenience Store News

