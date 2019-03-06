Year-Round E15 Approval Prompts Casey's to Expand Its Offering

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores is taking advantage of the latest ruling for the year-round sale of E15 by expanding the offering to more than 60 new sites across its 2,000-store footprint.

On Friday the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the year-round sale of E15, which previously had been restricted to being sold during the summer driving season only.

"The summertime E15 restrictions have been a major concern for us for a long time and would typically slow down our E15 expansion," said Casey's Director of Fuels Nathaniel Doddridge. "Now that we know we can provide our guests with a consistent experience at the fuel pump year-round, we are expanding E15 at a faster pace to stay ahead of our competition."

Known as Unleaded 88, E15 is a fuel with 15 percent ethanol and is approved for all cars 2001 and newer. It is currently sold at 1,807 stations in 31 states, according to Growth Energy, the nation's largest association of ethanol producers and supporters.

"Growth Energy has relentlessly led the fight on year-round E15 to grow the ethanol marketplace and give all drivers access to a cleaner, engine smart fuel," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "We are thrilled that Casey's will be rolling out E15 at dozens of new sites this summer, and know from conversations with retailers all over the country that they will soon be joined by others who’ve been waiting for this day."

Based in Ankeny, Casey's owns and operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 Midwestern states.