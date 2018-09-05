Year-Round Sale of E15 Fuel Moves Closer to Reality

The EPA has reportedly granted a waiver to a refinery owned by billionaire Carl Icahn, a former Trump adviser, as well as other small refineries. The agency has not disclosed which refineries received the waivers, saying it did not want to reveal private business information, the news outlet reported.

Cruz said the president also agreed to consider his proposal to include fuel credits for ethanol that is produced domestically and exported. The proposal is meant to make it easier for the industry to meet annual sales volumes required under the renewable-fuel mandate.

"This is good for farmers, refiners and America," Cruz said in a statement.

Industry Reactions

The Renewable Fuels Association, the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry, said that it is "very grateful" that the president has affirmed his commitment to remove the regulatory barriers to the year-round use of E15, the "real disgrace with a proposal of this nature" is that ethanol producers and farmers "would bear the brunt of any retaliatory tariffs."

"In no way will that ever be acceptable or considered a win for our industry," RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen said in the statement.

Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), said the group is pleased that Trump’s meeting resulted in another promise about E15, but "rural America is hurting and deserves immediate action," adding that the EPA should issue an RVP relief rule "immediately" and "allow retailers to sell E15 this summer while the rulemaking process runs its course."

"While we are pleased the RIN cap idea is being abandoned, assigning RINs to exported renewable fuel is an equally horrible idea. It would not only be an extraordinary departure from how EPA has implemented the RFS program, it would break Administrator Pruitt’s written promise in his Oct. 19 letter to several Midwestern Senators reiterating his commitment to support the spirit and text of the RFS," Jennings argued.

Growth Energy’s Emily Skor shared similar sentiments. The CEO argued that attaching a RIN to ethanol exports would have a "crippling impact on American agriculture" by significantly reducing demand for ethanol and corn. There would also be major trade implications, she stated, adding that export RINs would be a "clear violation" of the RFS, which is intended to increase the domestic use of biofuels.

Last fall, Growth Energy commissioned research that showed the damaging impacts of an export subsidy for biofuels. Key findings include the following:

Corn losses of $27.9 billion over the next four corn marketing years;

An immediate drop of corn prices by 56 cents per bushel; and

A reduction of 25,000 jobs supported by U.S. ethanol exports.

Following the President’s decision, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw stated that ultimately the group is not done fighting to protect the RFS.

“We will continue to work with our champions — Sens. Grassley and Ernst and Gov. Reynolds — to protect a 15-billion gallon domestic ethanol market and to have the right to grow exports without undercutting domestic demand,” he concluded.