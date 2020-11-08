Yesway Accelerates New Product Mix With Tech Partnership

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway is streamlining the way it discovers new products and brings those items to customers through a new partnership with RangeMe, a sourcing platform for product suppliers and retailers.

As a part of the RangeMe platform, Yesway will be able to connect and collaborate with more than 175,000 suppliers while making its new product discovery simpler and more efficient.

"As we gain momentum on our mission to bring our shoppers an even more amazing in-store experience, we know that one of the ways to do so is by finding new brands and suppliers that meet our customers' desires. Partnering with RangeMe on new product discovery was the logical next step in that process," said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer for Yesway.

"With access to the RangeMe platform, we are giving ourselves an edge in bringing products to shelf that will set us apart from other c-stores. Having the technology at our fingertips will help us in scaling our mission that much faster," he added.

In order to further its product discovery amidst the ongoing pandemic, Yesway has had to pivot to virtual platforms to find new products and connect with brands, which is exactly what RangeMe was built to enable, the technology solutions company stated.

"As one of the fastest-growing c-store retailers, Yesway is clearly on a rapid growth trajectory," said Wayne Bennet, senior vice president of Retail at RangeMe, a ECRM company. "Their desire to drive new product discovery by leveraging our technology is a perfect fit, and we welcome them to the RangeMe family. We're excited to be a part of Yesway's journey toward increased success."

Headquartered in Des Moines, Yesway operates 407 convenience stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming, including the recent acquisition of Allsup's 304-store chain, based in Clovis, N.M.