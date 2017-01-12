Yesway Adds Five-Store Chain as Part of Latest Growth Move

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway is expanding by six locations through the acquisition of Kansas-based KAPS LLC, a five-store convenience chain, and the New Deal Travel Center of Texas.

The KAPS stores are located in Lyons, McPherson, Lindsborg and Cheney, Kan., while the travel center is located at 101 E. Main St. in New Deal, Texas.

"With Yesway, our newest customers in Kansas and West Texas will enjoy great customer service and a store that reflects our brand pledge to be inviting, efficient and friendly," said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Yesway's chairman and CEO. "As we continue to expand the Yesway brand, we look forward to becoming an essential member of the communities we serve, and to delivering 'first name basis' customer service to everyone who visits our stores. That is the promise we make to all of our customers."

The six new Yesway locations will complement the company's growing Kansas footprint and its 35-store presence in west Texas, respectively, according to the Yesway. The convenience store retailer plans to acquire, improve and rebrand more than 500 c-stores as Yesway in selected regions of the United States over the next several years.

Des Moines-based Yesway is the operating brand of BW Gas & Convenience and operates more than 70 c-stores. BW is a division of Beverly, Mass.-based Brookwood Financial Partners LLC, a private-equity investment firm that specializes in acquiring and managing value-add real estate.