Yesway Celebrates 'Joe-vember' With Launch of Signature Blends Coffee

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway is brewing up something new with the launch of Signature Blends Coffee.

The convenience store retailer’s Signature Blends are available in three varieties: House Blend, Breakfast Blend and Dark Roast. All are made with 100-percent Arabica beans and are deemed “customer choice,” having been selected by Yesway customers after extensive in-market taste testing, according to the company.

To celebrate the launch of Signature Blends Coffee, Yesway is offering customers Free Coffee Fridays during the month of November, or “Joe-vember.” Customers can visit their local participating Yesway store on Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24 for a free any-size coffee, available all day.

Yesway Rewards members will also receive a free Maple Breakfast Scrambler Roller Bite on Free Coffee Fridays.

“Now, there are even more reasons to visit Yesway stores with our new Yesway Signature Blends Coffee,” said Brian Trout, Yesway's senior vice president of operations. “Our customers asked us for great-tasting coffee and we are proud to be serving the best-tasting coffee around, and we encourage everyone to visit us on Free Coffee Fridays during the month of November. Come on in to Yesway, pour yourself a cup of Joe, and savor all of our delicious, new Signature Blends Coffee flavors.”

In support of the Signature Blends Coffee line, Yesway will be donating free Signature Blends Coffee to Iowa-based veterans’ organizations and first responder units throughout November.

Des Moines-based Yesway is the operating brand of BW Gas & Convenience. BW is a division of Beverly, Mass.-based Brookwood Financial Partners LLC, a private-equity investment firm that specializes in acquiring and managing value-add real estate.