Yesway Expands CBD Product Offering

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is adding four new CBD beverage brands with 14 new SKUs to its packaged beverage section.

The introduction of KILL CLIFF, DEFY, Weller and CBD Living brands gives Yesway the largest assortment of CBD beverages in the industry, according to the company.

Yesway selected the brands for unique health benefits in recognizable products that help bring CBD to customers in underserved markets:

DEFY — As a mainstream CBD performance beverage built for athletes, DEFY's proprietary formula makes it the only CBD-infused beverage with zero THC on the market.

KILL CLIFF CBD — The hemp-infused recovery drink delivers hydration, replenishment and the functional benefits of CBD. Its formula includes hemp infusion along with B vitamins, electrolytes, green tea caffeine and plant extracts. Each 12-ounce can provides 25 milligrams of CBD.

Weller CBD Sparkling Water — It contains 25 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD and zero calories, carbs or sugar.

CBD Living Sparkling Water — It combines 100-percent organic CBD extract with vitamins and minerals for added health and immunity benefits.

The convenience store chain teamed with health and wellness company BettermentRS to add the new bands to its CBD selection.

"CBD is yet another example of Yesway's continued dedication to introducing health and wellness products to our customers," said Alan Adato, merchandising and procurement manager at Yesway. "Further, it is important to our social commitment to bringing health and wellness items, in a meaningful way, to areas that do not have easy access to these products."

The retailer's other CBD offerings include supplements, topicals, shots, confectionery, smoking and non-smoking and packaged beverages.

BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC dba Yesway is headquartered in Fort Worth and operates 402 c-stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the 304-store Allsup's Convenience Store chain.