Yesway Finds Its Way to the Top of the C-store Industry’s Growers

DES MOINES — Looking back, 2018 could be considered a banner year for Yesway.

In May, the convenience store retailer built up its portfolio to 100 stores with the acquisition of 11 Pick-A-Dilly locations in northeast Missouri. One month later, the Des Moines-based retailer reached the 150-store milestone by purchasing Fresh Start stores. That deal also expanded Yesway's footprint into three more states: South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Those transactions were part of the driving force that pushed Yesway to No. 6 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 20 Growth Chains ranking, as it added 73 locations year over year and saw a 48.7-percent increase in store count. Yesway achieved the highest percentage growth of all the companies on this year’s ranking.

Not too shabby for a company that only entered the convenience channel three years ago.

Yesway is operated by BW Gas & Convenience, an affiliate of Beverly, Mass.-based Brookwood Financial Partners, a private-equity investment firm. Since its inception, the executive team behind Yesway has set its goal as having a portfolio of between 600 and 1,000 c-stores.

Chairman and CEO Thomas Nicholas Trkla said that goal is still very much in its sights.

"We still believe that we can reach our goal of 600 to 1,000 stores, with the expectation that we will move beyond our stated goal," Trkla told CSNews.