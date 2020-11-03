Yesway Forms Partnership for CBD Training & Merchandising Support

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the convenience channel gears up for expansion into the cannabidiol (CBD) space, Yesway is taking the necessary steps as it enters unchartered territory.

The Des Moines-based retailer is partnering with BettermentRS — a health and wellness company based in the same city — for procurement, distribution and training in the CBD space.

BettermentRS currently on-boarded 17 CBD products across six brands into Yesway convenience stores, including CBD Living, Eco Sciences, Apis Mercantile, Cannadips, Vance Global and King Karl.

"Being new to the CBD category, BettermentRS has been an invaluable partner in helping guide me and our merchandising team in identifying the highest quality products in the industry," said Alan Adato, procurement manager for Yesway. "In addition, Dorsey Sparks [president of BettermentRS] works closely with our store associates to provide training, education and merchandising support. All of us at Yesway are excited about the future potential of the CBD category and look forward to our continued partnership with BettermentRS."

Launched in 2018, BettermentRS was founded to provide the missing link in the health and wellness industry between emerging hemp brands and retailers at scale. The company's mission is to find the best products for retailers through thoughtful sourcing and distribution of top-tier and emerging brands.

Then, a rigorous supplier vetting process strives for seed-to-sale traceability and the highest industry standards to ensure that only the safest, most potent wellness products are represented, according to the company.

"Yesway, the unquestioned industry leader in CBD, has extremely high quality standards for product going into stores, and thanks to our deep vetting protocol, BettermentRS brings their customers only premium quality brands. Yesway's CBD program is led with meticulous care at a very high level by procurement manager Alan Adato," Sparks commented. "Additionally, their vision and innovation in stepping into the Gen 2 space with packaged beverages and snacks aligns with our vision of bringing CBD to consumers in products that they already love. Through our partnership, we are helping Yesway and consumers Be Better!"

Yesway, the retail arm of BW Gas & Convenience Holdings LLC, operates 421 stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.