Yesway Gifts Fuel Discount to Rewards Members

DES MOINES, Iowa — To celebrate the season of giving, Yesway is giving the gift of fuel discounts to its Yesway Rewards members.

During the convenience retailer's "Merry Yesmas!" promotion, current Yesway Rewards members will receive 20 cents off per gallon of gas with a $5 food and beverage purchase from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, 2020.

Additionally, customers who register for Yesway Rewards during the promotion period will earn double the usual first reward, a 20 cents off per gallon.

"Merry Yesmas! is our way of celebrating our loyal customers and thanking them for saying 'yes' to Yesway this year," said Derek Gaskins, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Yesway. "We hope this special Reward makes our customers’ holidays even brighter."

Yesway Rewards members earn points using their card in store and at the pump. For every 250 points earned, members receive a Smile, which can be redeemed for free stuff like freshly brewed coffee, fountain drinks, Yesway merchandise and more.

Customers can get a loyalty card and sign up for the program at any Yesway store or by downloading the free Yesway Rewards app, available for iPhone and Android.

Based in Des Moines, Yesway operates more than 450 c-stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. It was No. 48 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.