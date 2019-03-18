Yesway & Jones Soda Partner on Custom-Label Variety

DES MOINES — Yesway and Jones Soda Co. have joined forces to launch Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda, a new custom-label variety available now at all Yesway convenience stores.

"We couldn't be more excited about partnering with Jones Soda Co., a brand whose fun and flavorful personality aligns so well with Yesway's, to bring this exclusive new product to our customers," said Derek Gaskins, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Yesway. "We have many dedicated Jones Soda fans among our customers, and we hope they'll enjoy the special limited-time offer we have in place to mark the launch of new Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda — 2 Jones Sodas (any flavor) for $2.50. Come in and try them all!"

To celebrate the launch, the Des Moines-based retailer and Jones Soda are partnering to offer customers a chance to win a variety of prizes, including two iPads, two 55-inch TVs, four $50 Yesway gift cards and more.

From March 17-April 30, customers will find special messaging with a text-in code on the back of the bottle label of Yesway Green Apple Jones Soda. Alternatively, customers can also participate by mail-in by removing the label from the bottle and sending it in in a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Yesway Giveaways, 138 Conant St., Beverly, Mass., 01915.

"Jones Soda Co. is very excited to launch the custom label Green Apple product with Yesway on St. Patrick's Day," said Chad Kennedy, senior vice president of sales, Jones Soda Co. "With our combined efforts on social media and consumer programs we are connecting with more convenience channel fans across the central U.S.

"Yesway currently sells Jones Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream, Strawberry Lime and Root Beer. Jones Soda will also be launching Green Apple cane sugar on fountain next month in many Yesway locations," he added.

Des Moines-based Yesway is the convenience store banner of BW Gas & Convenience. It currently operates 150 c-stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.