Yesway Recognizes Hospitality Heroes Across Its Network

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway expanded its Hospitality Heroes program to all of its Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores.

The move affirms the retailer's commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of its team members, customers, and members of the community as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

Yesway created the Hospitality Heroes program to recognize and honor the service and commitment of its essential worker team members who are working on the frontline in all of its convenience stores.

According to the retailer, dedicated staff at Yesway and Allsup's who show compassion in their interactions with customers, adhere to company guidelines, remain positive under pressure, drive sales, keep stores clean, resolve service issues, and most importantly, wear masks while engaging with customers, are being recognized as Hospitality Heroes and rewarded financially as well.

"We take great pride in our organization and that pride is reflected in how we interact with one another and especially our customers," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "We also recognize that in order to live up to the promise of excellent customer service, we must work as a team. We must hold each other accountable and keep each other safe.

"Especially during these challenging times, the spirit of teamwork affects the lives of fellow coworkers, customers, and of course, our loved ones at home," he added. "That is why our exceptional Hospitality Heroes at Yesway and Allsup's 'Mask Up' for country, community, and family, every day."

Yesway and Allsup's customers can nominate team members to be recognized as Hospitality Heroes at www.yesway.com and @YeswayStores, or www.allsups.com and @AllsupsStores.

BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC, doing business as Yesway, is headquartered in Fort Worth and operates 402 c-stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, including the 304-store Allsup's Convenience Store chain.