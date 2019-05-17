​Yesway Rewards Loyal Customers With Free Fuel Sweepstakes

DES MOINES, Iowa — In its latest promotion, Yesway convenience stores wants its customers to #SayYesToWinning.

Through the Yesway Super-Swipes sweepstakes, one Yesway Rewards loyalty program member will win the Yesway Super-Swipes grand prize of free gas for a Year (up to $1,500). Ten first prize winners will receive 50 cents off per gallon of gas for a year.

From May 1 to June 25, every transaction where a Yesway Rewards card is swiped counts as an entry for that Yesway Rewards member, and there is no limit on the number of swipe entries members can receive. Every swipe, phone number entry or scan of the code on the Yesway Rewards app will earn a member an entry.

Yesway customers will also have the chance to win more than 100 Free-for-a-Year Prizes from brands like Hostess, Hershey's and Red Bull. In total, there are more than 4,000 instant prizes including Yesway Fuel Rewards, as well as free beverages, Yesway Water, Yesway burritos and candy.

To win these prizes, customers will find the Super-Swipes "Win This Item Free-for-a-Year!" sign affixed to the shelf by eligible items in all of Yesway's stores.

Instant Prize winners will receive a special note on their receipt as well as an email notification of their prize. Instant Prizes will appear as rewards on the winning member's Yesway Rewards account and will be valid for 30 days.

"We are excited to partner with our key suppliers to offer our customers the chance to win thousands of terrific prizes with Yesway Super-Swipes," said Yesway Senior Vice President of Merchandising & Procurement Derek Gaskins. "The promotion is a great way to further engage customers in our award-winning Yesway Rewards customer loyalty program during the peak summer selling season. We encourage everyone to become a member and join us in saying YES to winning. Good luck to all!"

The grand prize free gas for a year winner and 10 first prize winners will be selected at random at the conclusion of Yesway Super-Swipes on or around June 26. Free-for-a-Year Prizes will be awarded on a weekly basis throughout the contest, and will be selected from all entries at that time.

Des Moines-based Yesway operates more than 150 stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.