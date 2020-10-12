Yesway Scales Up Its Senior Leadership Team

FORT WORTH, Texas — Yesway is expanding its senior leadership team by hiring two industry veterans. Tate Cutrer will serve as the new senior vice president of human resources (HR), while Aaron Everett will become the company's new chief information officer.

Cutrer's previous position was director of talent development and learning for RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., where he also held various senior HR roles across the company, including regional HR director of operations and director of recruitment.

Everett most recently served as chief information officer for Lucky's Market, where he led all IT strategy, budgeting and operational initiatives for 75 stores across the United States. His previous roles include senior director and vice president of technology for Staples, where he directed IT, budgeting and operational initiatives for B2B and retail ERP applications for users across 1,300 U.S. and 300 Canada locations.

"We are thrilled to have these experienced convenience store veterans lead Yesway's Human Resources and Information Technology departments," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. "They are joining our team during an exciting time of continued, fast-paced growth, and we expect their extensive c-store experience will help propel our ongoing expansion."

Yesway also announced the opening of its new corporate office location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth, consolidating its former headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and Allsup's former headquarters in Clovis, N.M.

The location was carefully selected to provide employees with high quality space in an attractive and growing residential area with access to great schools and a plethora of amenities, the company said. The centralized location was also selected for its highly supportive business environment and the ability to accommodate future growth.

"We are excited to have the office selection complete. Both Tate and Aaron will be based out of our new Fort Worth headquarters, and we look forward to our corporate Yesway team working together in one place," Trkla added. "Relocating and consolidating our information technology, human resources, fuel, marketing, merchandising, and food service departments to our new location reflects our commitment to grow our presence at the heart of our combined Yesway/Allsup's portfolio."

BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC dba Yesway operates 402 c-stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.