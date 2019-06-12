Yesway Selects March Networks for Security Solution

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway selected March Networks' Searchlight for Retail to provide advanced video surveillance and analytics.

The convenience store retailer is currently deploying the solution in 136 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The company plans to standardize on March Networks moving forward.

Yesway selected Searchlight for its scalability, centralized management features and its exception-based reporting capabilities, according to the company. A combination of video surveillance, point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and analytics enables Searchlight to help Yesway visually monitor operations at all sites and quickly analyze transaction data for anomalies.

"Having our video surveillance, POS data and analytics together on one easy-to-use platform is a huge advantage for Yesway," said Brandon Pohlman, Yesway safety and asset protection manager.

He noted that the software allows a c-store to rapidly search and sort all of its transactions and match them with corresponding video clips. It can also group higher-risk transaction types, such as refunds, and assign risk factors to stores based on the number of such transactions.

"The insights uncovered by Searchlight have helped Yesway reduce its shrink levels and improve the speed and efficiency of asset protection investigations," Pohlman said.

Yesway is also deploying March Networks 8000 Series Hybrid NVRs for video recording, and March Networks SE2 Series IP Cameras for video capture. It is managing the solution with March Networks Command Enterprise, advanced system management software designed to simplify multi-site video management.

Based in Des Moines, Yesway operates 150 c-stores in nine states. It was No. 48 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.