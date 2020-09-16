Yuengling Beer Is Headed Westward Thanks to New Joint Venture

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage Co. have formed a joint venture to oversee and execute Yuengling beer's westward expansion beyond its current 22-state footprint and New England.

Brands such as Yuengling Traditional Lager, Black & Tan, and Flight are slated to reach new markets in the second half of 2021. Millions of beer fans in 25 states outside of Yuengling's primarily East Coast distribution territory will be able to enjoy beers from America's Oldest Brewery, the company said.

"Yuengling's iconic beers are beloved by those who live in a state fortunate enough to have their brands and desired by those who are visiting," said Gavin Hattersley, president and CEO at Molson Coors. "And just as was the case with a certain brand out of Golden, Colo., more than a few people have smuggled Yuengling across state lines in the trunk of their car. But soon, millions of fans won't have to resort to such tactics."

The new entity will be governed by a six-member board of directors evenly split between Yuengling and Molson Coors family members and executives. Yuengling will hold the chairmanship, as well as retain the rights to its brands and trademarks, and remain a family-owned business that operates separately from its joint venture with Molson Coors.

Yuengling beers will be brewed and packaged in select Molson Coors' breweries under Yuengling brewers' supervision, then distributed into new markets, largely in the western half of the United States.

"Our new partnership is a huge growth opportunity for Yuengling," Hattersley said. "It's a huge growth opportunity for Molson Coors. And at the end of the day, we're going to make a whole lot of Yuengling fans out west really happy."

The expansion pace is expected to be measured and methodical, according to Wendy Yuengling, a sixth-generation family member and chief administrative officer.

"We are excited to launch this partnership with the team at Molson Coors. Like Yuengling, Molson Coors has an established commitment to quality and rich history of family brewing excellence," Yuengling said. "This partnership is a great opportunity for us to grow our distribution footprint for the long-term, while continuing to support our existing markets and the communities in which we operate."

The additional capacity offered by Molson Coors breweries will allow Yuengling to expand while continuing to operate its breweries in Pottsville and Mill Creek, Pa., and Tampa. The joint venture does not change Yuengling's existing operations, breweries, employees or distributor partnerships within its 22-state footprint.

"Fans can expect the same Yuengling recipes and great taste they have come to love for more than 190 years," said Jennifer Yuengling, sixth-generation family member and vice president of operations. "But remember, it took our company 190 years to open 22 states along the East Coast. This new venture will follow the same steady pace and discipline that has brought our family brewery success for all these years, opening one market at a time."