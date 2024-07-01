+15000 stores adopt PriceEasy Smart Pricing

In just this past year, over 12,000 stores adopted PriceEasy and boosted their profits through Intelligent Fuel and In-Store Pricing and Promotions. In the US, the highest adoption was in California, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Florida.

Deploying PriceEasy is a snap – all it takes is 20 minutes per store, minimal IT support, and connects with all major POS – Verifone, Gilbarco, Comdata, and NCR.

The AI-powered all-in-one platform removes the need to have multiple systems: