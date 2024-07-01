Sponsored Content

+15000 stores adopt PriceEasy Smart Pricing

Leading Retailers see a 2 to 5% boost in profit through the adoption of PriceEasy Intelligent Pricing and Promotions Solution for Fuel and In-Store products.
In just this past year, over 12,000 stores adopted PriceEasy and boosted their profits through Intelligent Fuel and In-Store Pricing and Promotions. In the US, the highest adoption was in California, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. 

Deploying PriceEasy is a snap – all it takes is 20 minutes per store, minimal IT support, and connects with all major POS – Verifone, Gilbarco, Comdata, and NCR.

The AI-powered all-in-one platform removes the need to have multiple systems:

  • Get Reliable Competitor Prices for Fuel and C-Stores. Stay synced with the market 24/7
  • Update POS and price sign Anytime from Anywhere
  • Create Pricing strategies and automate the pricing workflow
  • Reduce Risks with 360-AI Predictive Intelligence
  • Gain Deep Insights on Customer Buying Pattern
  • Predict the impact on In-Store Sales with changing Fuel Prices
  • Increase In-Store Sales with Intelligent Promotions, assisted by AI
  • Get trade area intelligence and performance alerts on your sales vs. trade area sales.

