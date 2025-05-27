Goldfish Crisps, which combine the best of Goldfish with the best of chips, introduces two permanent flavors to its lineup: Spicy Dill Pickle and Barbecue. Following the success of limited-edition Spicy Dill Pickle Goldfish crackers in 2024, the brand is now bringing the fan-favorite tangy flavor with a spicy kick to the Goldfish Crisps portfolio. Additionally, capitalizing on Barbecue's status as the No. 1 potato chip flavor and fifth-largest flavor in salty snacks, Goldfish Crisps introduces its own sweet, savory and smoky version. The products have a suggested retail price of $4.79.