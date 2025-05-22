Truly debuts the Truly Pool Party Pack, a limited-edition collection of four refreshing, summer-ready hard seltzer flavors: Red, White & TRU, Strawberry Kiwi Splash, Blood Orange Bliss and Peach Plunge. With just 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 5% ABV per can, each flavor delivers a crisp, fruity punch perfect for poolside hangouts, backyard barbecues and everything in between, according to the company. The variety pack is available all summer long.