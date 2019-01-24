2018 Was the Year of the Sustainable Consumer

NEW YORK — Many U.S. consumers have touted their desire for more sustainable products for years, and the sales data shows that they’re using their spending power to effect the change they want to see in the world, according to Mintel.

Nearly half (48 percent) of U.S. consumers say they would definitely or probably change their consumption habits to reduce their impact on the environment. These consumers are putting their dollars where their values are, spending $128.5 billion on sustainable fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products this year.

Since 2014, influential shoppers have grown sustainable product sales by nearly 20 percent with a compound average growth rate (CAGR), which is four times larger than conventional products (3.5 percent vs. less than 1 percent comparatively). By 2021, Nielsen expects sustainably minded shoppers to spend up to $150 billion in sustainable FMCG goods an increase of $14 billion-$22 billion.

Today, sales of products with sustainable attributes make up 22 percent of the total store, with organic, sustainable and clean attributes driving the majority of the sustainable category’s growth. Notably, sustainability’s share between 2014 and 2017 grew nearly 3 percentage points, while conventional products’ share of sales dropped by almost four. By 2021, we expect sustainable goods will make up 25 percent of store sales.