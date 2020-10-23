2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Meat Snacks

Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky Big Bag, Old Trapper

While some meat snack brands embrace the trend of decreasing product size and keeping the price the same, Old Trapper created a new "Big Bag" of its popular beef jerky. Weighing in at a full quarter-pound, the Big Bag features Old Trapper's signature clear view packaging so that customers can see the amount and quality of the beef jerky they're buying, in a resealable bag.