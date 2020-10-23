Press enter to search
Close search

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Meat Snacks

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Meat Snacks

10/23/2020

Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky Big Bag, Old Trapper

While some meat snack brands embrace the trend of decreasing product size and keeping the price the same, Old Trapper created a new "Big Bag" of its popular beef jerky. Weighing in at a full quarter-pound, the Big Bag features Old Trapper's signature clear view packaging so that customers can see the amount and quality of the beef jerky they're buying, in a resealable bag.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Old Trapper Quarter Pound Big Bag
New Products and Promotions
Old Trapper Quarter-Pound Big Bag
Old Trapper Family Size Bags
Candy & Snacks
Old Trapper Family Size Bags
Old Trapper Zero Sugar Beef Jerky
Candy & Snacks
Old Trapper Zero Sugar Beef Jerky
Old Trapper Jalapeno & Teriyaki
Candy & Snacks
Old Trapper Sticks Jalapeño & Teriyaki Big Bags