2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Other

Big John's Pickled Eggs, Red Smith Foods Inc.

Big John's individually wrapped pickled eggs are the ultimate protein snack. Hard-boiled egg sales have been driven through the roof by keto and low-carb dieters. Big John's Pickled Eggs provide a shelf-stable merchandising opportunity to capitalize on the ever-present popularity of protein snacks. Red Smith Foods responded to feedback from retailers that this category deserved modern selling methods. All items in the product line are individually wrapped for safety, instead of selling from an open container, and provide retailers a product that exceeds all food-safety protocols in these safety-conscious times.