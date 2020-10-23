Press enter to search
Close search

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Other

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Other

10/23/2020

Big John's Pickled Eggs, Red Smith Foods Inc.

Big John's individually wrapped pickled eggs are the ultimate protein snack. Hard-boiled egg sales have been driven through the roof by keto and low-carb dieters. Big John's Pickled Eggs provide a shelf-stable merchandising opportunity to capitalize on the ever-present popularity of protein snacks. Red Smith Foods responded to feedback from retailers that this category deserved modern selling methods. All items in the product line are individually wrapped for safety, instead of selling from an open container, and provide retailers a product that exceeds all food-safety protocols in these safety-conscious times.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Big John’s Trotters & Pickled Eggs
New Products and Promotions
Big John’s Trotters & Pickled Eggs
AAFES BE FIT program shelf tag
Candy & Snacks
AAFES Develops BE FIT Program to Promote Healthier Food & Beverage Options
Foodservice
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Condiment
Dash In's Splash In ECO Car Wash
Other Merchandise & Services
Dash In Debuts Car Wash Club at Newest Neighborhood Concept Store