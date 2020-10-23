Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Beer

10/23/2020

Blue Moon LightSky Citrus Wheat, Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Blue Moon LightSky is a lighter-profile wheat beer in the Blue Moon family of beers from Molson Coors. It gives shoppers a reason to buy both Blue Moon Belgian White and LightSky, which is the No. 2 growing craft brand and has repeat rates higher than any other national new launch, according to the company. The 12-ounce can is sleek and narrow, and contains only 3.6 grams of carbs and 95 calories with a 4 percent ABV. Our testers were impressed with the flavor considering the low carbs and ABV, and said it was a great way to introduce new recruits to beer drinking. Our panelists said it is "light but flavorful" and "perfect to hand out at the beach."

